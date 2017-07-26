Local colleges preparing for campus carry by posting signs, reviewing procedures

In just a few days, major changes will go into effect at junior colleges and two year colleges across the state. Campus carry for those schools goes into effect on August 1.

Temporary and permanent signs prohibiting guns are a new addition to the Kilgore College campus. According to the school's chief of police, the health and science building and police station are the only buildings where guns aren't allowed.



"Other than that, it's only portions of buildings, testing centers on this campus and the Longview campus will be prohibited," said Heath Cariker, Kilgore College Chief of Police.



Cariker said they have the temporary signs specifically for special events.



"Because in our policy, there are certain places that can be temporarily prohibited based on the type of event or function that's going on," Cariker said.



Over at Tyler Junior College, the signs aren't up yet, but will be placed in certain areas of the campus.



"The mental health counseling center, the ETMC clinic which is housed in our Rodgers Nursing Building, the dental hygiene clinic, the sleep lab study area," said TJC Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Mike Johnson



Johnson said since a large number of their students are under 21, they don't anticipate any issues when the campus-carry law goes into effect.



"We really don't see a change of business whatsoever, because anyone who has a conceal handgun license, they've been through a training, they know what they are supposed to do,” Johnson said.



Both schools said their police departments will continue to patrol as usual, and they will also depend on tips from those on campus about any misconduct.



Officials from both schools said they will be sending out information to parents and students about the campus-carry policy and where they can expect to see signage.



The fall semester for both schools starts August 21.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.