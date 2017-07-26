A look at the life of Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

A look at the life of Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim

(Source: KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

The funeral for Lonnie "Bo" Pilgrim, a co-founder of Pilgrim's Pride, was held today.

Pilgrim died in July in Pittsburg. 

He was an iconic figure in East Texas. His story is truly a rags-to-riches tale. 

The beloved businessman was celebrated during a memorial today. 

Today Pilgrims Pride employs thousands of people and produces chicken for more than 46 million customers each day.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly