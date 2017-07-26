Father charged in East Texas teen's murder arrested in Lubbock area

An East Texas father, suspected of murdering his son back in 2011, is now in custody in Lubbock.

George Saunders, 62, was arrested Monday in Lubbock County. Saunders was arrested on a murder warrant issued out of Wood County.

Saunders was previously charged with manslaughter in the case, which was reopened in 2015 after he was charged with murder. He was arrested in February 2015 and booked into the Wood County Jail. He later bonded out, in May 2015.

Wednesday, the Wood County District Clerk's office confirmed Saunders has been indicted on the murder charge.

He is now waiting to be extradited back to Wood County.

In January 2011, Saunders's 16-year-old son Loren died after being shot inside their home.

Saunders' father was home the night his son died. He sat down with us in 2011 and said Loren was spinning a .22 caliber revolver around his finger when the gun went off.

"I grabbed him ... laid him on the floor. It was just me and him," said George Saunders in 2011.

Saunders told us he was drinking that night, but said he knows he is innocent in his son's death.

"I love my son and I wouldn't do anything to hurt him," Saunders said about Loren.

The case was closed and Saunders was free until investigators showed up on his Mineola doorstep in 2015 with a new arrest warrant for murder.

Loren Saunders' autopsy report did show the gun he was shot with could have gone off while spinning on a finger, but medical examiners said that the trajectory of the bullet was "atypical" for an accidental discharge of the firearm.

George Saunders also admitted to drinking that night, saying he couldn't remember if he tried to get the gun away from him or not. He also said at the time that he wasn't sure if he or Loren pulled the trigger.

In Dec. 2011, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, evidence in the investigation was turned over to the DPS crime lab, and the sheriff said the evidence proved that the father, George Saunders, shot the gun that killed his son.



