Two people taken to hospital, jaws of life called for Longview wreck involving 18 wheeler

Two people were injured in a wreck involving an 18 wheeler this afternoon in Longview.

The wreck occurred at George Richey Road and Gilmer Road.

Longview Police confirm with KLTV that the jaws of life were brought to the scene of the wreck.

According to Police, the driver of a car turned in front of the 18 wheeler and the two collided.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A wrecker is now on the scene and is clearing the accident.

