VIDEO: Man caught on camera stealing floor jack in Tyler

Tyler Police say they are looking for a man, caught on camera, stealing a floor jack.

The man was reportedly having his vehicle worked on at a tire shop in Tyler.

In the video you see him walking back and forth, looking at the jack, and walking over to the trunk of his car. He then picks up the jack and places it inside the trunk of his vehicle. He places some other items on top of the jack and then shuts the hood of the trunk.

Tyler Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man. If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Craig Shine at 903-595-7210 or Tyler Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2933.

