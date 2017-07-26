VIDEO: Man caught on camera stealing floor jack in Tyler

An iconic East Texas business figure and philanthropist was laid to rest Wednesday.More >>
An iconic East Texas business figure and philanthropist was laid to rest Wednesday.More >>
An East Texas man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a monument fell on him.More >>
An East Texas man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a monument fell on him.More >>
A pilot who was injured in a hard landing at the race in 2015 is competing again this year.More >>
A pilot who was injured in a hard landing at the race in 2015 is competing again this year.More >>
NFL wide receiver Lucky has found a new home, after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon. Whitehead will be joining former Cowboys teammate Morris Claiborne and the New York Jets, according to multiple sources. Former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been claimed by the #Jets, source said. He finds a new home after a wild week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017 Monday, Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a w...More >>
NFL wide receiver Lucky has found a new home, after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon. Whitehead will be joining former Cowboys teammate Morris Claiborne and the New York Jets, according to multiple sources. Former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been claimed by the #Jets, source said. He finds a new home after a wild week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017 Monday, Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a w...More >>
The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has announced stronger screening procedures for carry-on items, including small electronic devices.More >>
The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has announced stronger screening procedures for carry-on items, including small electronic devices.More >>