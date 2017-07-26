Breaking: Lucky Whitehead finds new NFL home after being cut by - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Breaking: Lucky Whitehead finds new NFL home after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon

NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead has found a new home, after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon. Whitehead will be joining former Cowboys teammate Morris Claiborne and the New York Jets, according to multiple sources. 

Monday, Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a warrant out for his arrest in Virginia. The Dallas Cowboys also learned of the warrant, and released Whitehead. 

Less than 24-hours later, Whitehead was clear of all and any charges after Prince William County Police realized the man they arrested for petty larceny was not Whitehead. It was a complete case of mistaken identity by the police, and identity theft by the individual who was actually arrested on June 22nd.  

The Cowboys chose to still part ways with Whitehead, despite his name being cleared. 

