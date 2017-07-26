Hooks named to CFA's version of an All-America team - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Hooks named to CFA's version of an All-America team

Texas A&M Commerce Athletics Release 

Texas A&M University-Commerce wide receiver and return specialist Shawn Hooks has been named to the College Football America 2017 Yearbook Division II Starting Lineup - CFA's version of an All-America team – as announced Wednesday.
 
Hooks, a senior from Daingerfield, was one of the top return men in Division II as a junior and was the only player in the division with three punt returns for touchdowns in the 2016 season. Only three players in all divisions of college football had three punt returns for scores.
 
Hooks was named a D2CCA second team All-American and was a Don Hansen's Football Gazette Division II All-American honorable mention. He was honored as first team all-Super Region Four by the D2CCA and second team all-Super Region Four by Don Hansen's Football Gazette. The first team all-Lone Star Conference honoree was also a two-time LSC Special Teams Player of the Week. He led the conference with 22 punt returns for 369 yards, averaging 16.8 yards per return. His three punt return touchdowns came against Western New Mexico, Angelo State, and Tarleton State, and his 79-yard return against WNMU was a career-long.
 
The back-to-back-to-back LSC champion Lions kick off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31, at North Alabama. The home schedule starts on Saturday, September 9, against William Jewell. Tickets are available online at WeAreLionsTix.com, by visiting Lion Sales & Service at the box office in the Field House during normal business hours, or by calling (903) 468-8756.
 
2017 College Football America Division II Starting Lineup
Offense

Pos.

Name

School

Yr.

QB

Michael Kier

California (Pa.)

Sr.

RB

Marty Carter

Grand Valley St.

Jr.

RB

Max Mickey

Sioux Falls

Sr.

WR

Dre Hall

North Alabama

Sr.

WR

Damon Gibson

MSU-Moorhead

Sr.

TE

Brody Oliver

Colorado Mines

Jr.

OL

Gavin de los Santos

Harding

Sr.

OL

Joe Hillin

Mars Hill

Sr.

OL

Joseph Lacey

LIU Post

Sr.

OL

Lavonte Hights

Shepherd

Sr.

OL

Alex Cappa

Humboldt St.

Sr.

KR

Ta'Nauz Gregory

Edinboro

So.

 
Defense

Pos.

Name

School

Yr.

DL

Zach Sieler

Ferris State

Jr.

DL

Brandon Jones

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Jr.

DL

Jarell Bright

Winston-Salem St.

Jr.

LB

Bryan Jones

Saginaw Valley St.

Sr.

LB

Bo Highburger

Western Oregon

Jr.

LB

Kevin Haynes

Central Washington

Sr.

DB

Drew Hebel

Black Hills State

Jr.

DB

Joshua Simmons

Limestone

Sr.

DB

Carlo Thomas

Johnson C. Smith

Sr.

DB

Jared Chester

LIU Post

Sr.

P

Carter Anchors

Pittsburg State

Jr.

PR

Shawn Hooks

A&M-Commerce

Sr.

