Hooks named to CFA's version of an All-America team

Texas A&M Commerce Athletics Release

Texas A&M University-Commerce wide receiver and return specialist Shawn Hooks has been named to the College Football America 2017 Yearbook Division II Starting Lineup - CFA's version of an All-America team – as announced Wednesday.



Hooks, a senior from Daingerfield, was one of the top return men in Division II as a junior and was the only player in the division with three punt returns for touchdowns in the 2016 season. Only three players in all divisions of college football had three punt returns for scores.



Hooks was named a D2CCA second team All-American and was a Don Hansen's Football Gazette Division II All-American honorable mention. He was honored as first team all-Super Region Four by the D2CCA and second team all-Super Region Four by Don Hansen's Football Gazette. The first team all-Lone Star Conference honoree was also a two-time LSC Special Teams Player of the Week. He led the conference with 22 punt returns for 369 yards, averaging 16.8 yards per return. His three punt return touchdowns came against Western New Mexico, Angelo State, and Tarleton State, and his 79-yard return against WNMU was a career-long.



The back-to-back-to-back LSC champion Lions kick off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31, at North Alabama. The home schedule starts on Saturday, September 9, against William Jewell. Tickets are available online at WeAreLionsTix.com, by visiting Lion Sales & Service at the box office in the Field House during normal business hours, or by calling (903) 468-8756.



2017 College Football America Division II Starting Lineup

Offense

Pos. Name School Yr. QB Michael Kier California (Pa.) Sr. RB Marty Carter Grand Valley St. Jr. RB Max Mickey Sioux Falls Sr. WR Dre Hall North Alabama Sr. WR Damon Gibson MSU-Moorhead Sr. TE Brody Oliver Colorado Mines Jr. OL Gavin de los Santos Harding Sr. OL Joe Hillin Mars Hill Sr. OL Joseph Lacey LIU Post Sr. OL Lavonte Hights Shepherd Sr. OL Alex Cappa Humboldt St. Sr. KR Ta'Nauz Gregory Edinboro So.



Defense