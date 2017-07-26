Hooks named to CFA's version of an All-America team

NFL wide receiver Lucky has found a new home, after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon. Whitehead will be joining former Cowboys teammate Morris Claiborne and the New York Jets, according to multiple sources. Former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been claimed by the #Jets, source said. He finds a new home after a wild week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017 Monday, Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a w...More >>
One of the most important players on the Dallas Cowboys roster is ready for a big year in 2017. That happens to be Lufkin native and wide receiver Dez Bryant. For the first time in two years the East Texan, who has also missed 12 games the past two years, finally went through a full off-season and is ready to return to his 2010 first round pick self. "I got an opportunity again. I feel good. I feel great. I'm always motivated, I'm excited. You know you...More >>
