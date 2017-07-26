Smith County sheriff's office searching for suspects involved in animal cruelty case

The Smith County sheriff's office is searching for two suspects in relation to an animal cruelty case.

According to a press release from Smith County’s public information officer Darrell Coslin, three dogs were left chained without food or water, and one of the three died before they were discovered. The suspects involved in this case have been identified as, Roderick Johnson, a 23-year-old black male, and Vanessa Mederos, a 23-year-old- Hispanic female.

Johnson and Mederos have warrants issued for their arrest, according to authorities.

Anyone with details on Johnson and Mederos’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Josh Hill with the Smith County sheriff’s office, 903-590-2600 or 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.