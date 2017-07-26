Worker hospitalized after falling monument at Longview park

NFL wide receiver Lucky has found a new home, after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon. Whitehead will be joining former Cowboys teammate Morris Claiborne and the New York Jets, according to multiple sources. Former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been claimed by the #Jets, source said. He finds a new home after a wild week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017 Monday, Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a w...More >>
NFL wide receiver Lucky has found a new home, after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon. Whitehead will be joining former Cowboys teammate Morris Claiborne and the New York Jets, according to multiple sources. Former #Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead has been claimed by the #Jets, source said. He finds a new home after a wild week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2017 Monday, Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a w...More >>
Smith County authorities are searching for two suspects in relation to an animal cruelty case.More >>
Smith County authorities are searching for two suspects in relation to an animal cruelty case.More >>
A person was partially crushed by a falling statue Wednesday at a Longview park.More >>
A person was partially crushed by a falling statue Wednesday at a Longview park.More >>