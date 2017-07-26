Worker hospitalized after falling monument at Longview park

A person was partially crushed by a falling monument Wednesday at a Longview park and was taken to the hospital.

About 12:30 p.m., emergency medical officials responded to Teague Park in the 400 block of American Legion Boulevard.

According to Longview Fire, the man worked for the company that was placing the monument at the park.

The new monument weighing about 2,000 pounds fell over onto the worker who was helping with the installation.

The man became trapped under the structure.

Longview Fire says the man was taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatning injuries.

Witnesses say several people ran over to render aid but were unable to move the structure. A backhoe and a chain were brought in to lift the structure off the man.

The man has not been identified at this time.

