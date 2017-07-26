Protesters marching at Capitol to protest DACA

A man reported missing to Kilgore Police has been found safe.More >>
A man reported missing to Kilgore Police has been found safe.More >>
The Marshall Police department is asking for public’s help in identifying a woman captured on camera using stolen credit and debit cards.More >>
The Marshall Police department is asking for public’s help in identifying a woman captured on camera using stolen credit and debit cards.More >>
A man arrested after a massive investigation into a credit card fraud and identity theft ring, has been extradited to Smith County.More >>
A man arrested after a massive investigation into a credit card fraud and identity theft ring, has been extradited to Smith County.More >>
A 17-year-old is in the Smith County Jail accused of sexually assaulting a child.More >>
A 17-year-old is in the Smith County Jail accused of sexually assaulting a child.More >>