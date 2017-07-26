Protesters marching at Capitol to protest DACA

Immigrants and advocates are marching at the Texas Capitol today to protest DACA.

You can watch coverage of the protest here

Mobile users click here to watch live coverage of protest

According to the Statesman, Demonstrators are protesting state Attorney General Ken’s Paxton’s opposition to a federal provision that protects immigrant children from deportation.

HAPPENING TODAY: Immigrants to hold sit-in at Ken Paxton’s office to protest stance against DACA https://t.co/tvd0ZHTUg1 pic.twitter.com/IkMogU1G1a — Austin Statesman (@statesman) July 26, 2017

DACA helps immigrant children in the U.S. by granting them protection from deportation.

The Texas Observer is reporting that several protestors have been detained.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.