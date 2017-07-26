Missing Kilgore man has been found

A man reported missing to Kilgore Police has been found safe.

Robyn Allmond, 50, has been reunited with his family according to Kilgore Police.

Allmond reportedly suffers from a medical condition.

The department posted a message to social media on Monday afternoon, asking for people with information on his whereabouts to contact Police.

Related: Kilgore police searching for missing man with medical condition

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.