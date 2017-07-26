Marshall PD: Woman caught stealing in Longview also stole from multiple ETX businesses

The Marshall Police department is asking for public’s help in identifying a woman captured on camera using stolen credit and debit cards.

In a press release from Marshall Police, on July 22 the unidentified woman entered the Central Perks Café on the 200 block of N. Washington Avenue. The surveillance video shows the woman going through employees belongings and stealing various credit cards and debit cards before leaving.

Prior to this incident, Longview police has been investigating after the same woman was captured stealing for a Hurwitz store on Judson Road on Saturday. According to Longview PD, the victim said the suspect has already made several charges on her cards.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this woman is urged to contact Marshall Police 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

