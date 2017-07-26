Man extradited from Florida to Smith County, arrested in credit card skimming investigation

A man, arrested after a massive investigation into a credit card fraud and identity theft ring, has been extradited to Smith County.

Emilio Francisco Gutierrez-Alvarez, 42, of Houston, was extradited from Florida to Texas on Tuesday.

According to Tyler Police, Gutierrez-Alvarez was trying to get back to Cuba where he had ties. He made it to Florida but was captured and put in a county jail. He's now in the Smith County Jail.

Earlier this month five people were arrested and said to be involved in the multi-agency investigation.

Back in April, Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff's Office began receiving reports that residents were experiencing identity theft. What followed involved months of investigation.

Tyler Police say thousands of East Texans have been victimized for millions of dollars.

Authorities say the devices are internal skimmers that are installed inside the gas pumps. More than a dozen gas stations in Tyler, and another dozen in other parts of Smith County have pumps that contained skimmers.

Officials say the groups appear to be organized cells that have been found in multiple cities.

Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff's Office, the Secret Service, Bullard Police Department, Houston Police Department, ICE and Homeland Security are all involved in the large-scale ongoing investigation.

Gutierrez-Alvarez is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond. An ICE hold has also been placed on him.

