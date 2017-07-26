17-year-old arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times

A 17-year-old is in the Smith County Jail accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Justin Ray Dunford, of Tyler, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Dunford was living with a family near Lake Tyler.

On May 28, investigators with the Smith County Sheriff's Office received a call that a young girl had been sexually abused by Dunford.

The young girl told a family member that her genitals were sore and her mother was notified.

The girl was taken to the doctor who discovered a rash on her genitals. The young girl admitted that Dunford had touched her genitals and performed oral sex on her multiple times.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Dunford's arrest.

He is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.