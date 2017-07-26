Wednesday's Weather: Hot and humid with a heat advisory through evening. Temps reaching mid to upper 90s.

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with a light breeze. Mostly sunny this afternoon and it will be hot and humid.

A heat advisory is in effect today and tomorrow for almost all of the region. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 90s with heat index values, or "feels like" temperatures in the triple digits. Winds will be light out of the south through evening. Overnight, temperatures only drop into the upper 70s.

Mostly sunny again tomorrow with the heat advisory still in effect. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s by Thursday afternoon with light southwesterly winds.

A few more clouds move in by Friday as a weak cold front approaches East Texas. Temperatures will still warm into the mid 90s ahead of the front which looks to reach the area late Friday into early Saturday. A slight chance for rain late Friday evening, but better chances for rain Saturday.

A few scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms are expected during the day Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. This will keep temperatures in the lower 90s for the afternoon. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 90 degrees, but with lower humidity and a light northeasterly breeze.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy to start the next week. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s for a few days before beginning to warm up again.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.