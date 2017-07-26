Wednesday's Weather: Hot and humid with a heat advisory through evening. Temps reaching mid to upper 90s.

One of the most important players on the Dallas Cowboys roster is ready for a big year in 2017. That happens to be Lufkin native and wide receiver Dez Bryant. For the first time in two years the East Texan, who has also missed 12 games the past two years, finally went through a full off-season and is ready to return to his 2010 first round pick self. "I got an opportunity again. I feel good. I feel great. I'm always motivated, I'm excited. You know you...More >>
One of the most important players on the Dallas Cowboys roster is ready for a big year in 2017. That happens to be Lufkin native and wide receiver Dez Bryant. For the first time in two years the East Texan, who has also missed 12 games the past two years, finally went through a full off-season and is ready to return to his 2010 first round pick self. "I got an opportunity again. I feel good. I feel great. I'm always motivated, I'm excited. You know you...More >>
There’s a reason the team is working so hard.
“We’re celebrating our 70th anniversary, and as such, there will be a lot of eyes on the team to see how they’re growing and also if they’re upholding the standard and tradition of excellence that the people of Tyler and TJC expect,” says Jasilyn Schafer, the Apache Belles director.More >>
There’s a reason the team is working so hard.
“We’re celebrating our 70th anniversary, and as such, there will be a lot of eyes on the team to see how they’re growing and also if they’re upholding the standard and tradition of excellence that the people of Tyler and TJC expect,” says Jasilyn Schafer, the Apache Belles director.More >>
Monday, NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. The Dallas Cowboys learned of the warrant, and released Whitehead. Less than 24-hours later, Whitehead was clear of all and any charges.More >>
Monday, NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. The Dallas Cowboys learned of the warrant, and released Whitehead. Less than 24-hours later, Whitehead was clear of all and any charges.More >>
After the fatal immigrant smuggling bust this Sunday in San Antonio, KLTV spoke with local law enforcement to see how they keep an eye out for similar situations in the East Texas area.More >>
After the fatal immigrant smuggling bust this Sunday in San Antonio, KLTV spoke with local law enforcement to see how they keep an eye out for similar situations in the East Texas area.More >>
There was an unusual sighting in Longview Monday evening, and a KLTV employee managed to snap a shot of it at a stoplight on Highway 80.More >>
There was an unusual sighting in Longview Monday evening, and a KLTV employee managed to snap a shot of it at a stoplight on Highway 80.More >>