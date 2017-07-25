Camp Coverage: Dez Bryant ready to rock and roll in 2017

One of the most important players on the Dallas Cowboys roster is ready for a big year in 2017.

That happens to be Lufkin native and wide receiver Dez Bryant. For the first time in two years the East Texan, who has also missed 12 games the past two years, finally went through a full off-season and is ready to return to his 2010 first round pick self.

"I got an opportunity again. I feel good. I feel great. I'm always motivated, I'm excited. You know you seen that Green Bay game last year, we lost, it's on man," said Dez Bryant, Cowboys wide receiver.

"He has worked harder then I've ever seen him this off-season. I look to see him having a great year," said Cole Beasley, fellow Cowboys receiver.

From 2012 to 2014, Bryant posted three straight seasons of at least 1200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. The three-time pro bowler even lead the league with 16 touchdowns in 2014. Bryant's number though, have dropped off the past two seasons, thanks to injuries and Dallas becoming more run oriented.

Despite the Cowboys set to once again rely heavily on a great offensive line and running back Ezekiel Elliot, the East Texan believes he is one of the best receivers in the game. Commenting that his repour with second year quarterback Dak Prescott will only improve.

"We gonna forever get better you know, because we want to. You know when we screw up, Dak the first to say let's do that over. I think that's what I love about him, because he want it. That makes me want it even more. So we don't have no choice but to get better," said Bryant.

The Cowboys will wear full pads for the first time Wednesday, we will see what Bryant looks like with the extra weight.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.