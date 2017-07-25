Camp Coverage: Dez Bryant ready to rock and roll in 2017

One of the most important players on the Dallas Cowboys roster is ready for a big year in 2017. That happens to be Lufkin native and wide receiver Dez Bryant. For the first time in two years the East Texan, who has also missed 12 games the past two years, finally went through a full off-season and is ready to return to his 2010 first round pick self. "I got an opportunity again. I feel good. I feel great. I'm always motivated, I'm excited. You know you...More >>
One of the most important players on the Dallas Cowboys roster is ready for a big year in 2017. That happens to be Lufkin native and wide receiver Dez Bryant. For the first time in two years the East Texan, who has also missed 12 games the past two years, finally went through a full off-season and is ready to return to his 2010 first round pick self. "I got an opportunity again. I feel good. I feel great. I'm always motivated, I'm excited. You know you...More >>
Jorvorskie Lane has never forgot where he came from.More >>
Jorvorskie Lane has never forgot where he came from.More >>
The memory of former Lufkin Coach John Outlaw lives on in East Texas and now his story is being aired for the entire state as part of Fox Sports Southwest's kick off of the 2017 high school football season.More >>
The memory of former Lufkin Coach John Outlaw lives on in East Texas and now his story is being aired for the entire state as part of Fox Sports Southwest's kick off of the 2017 high school football season.More >>
Monday, NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. The Dallas Cowboys learned of the warrant, and released Whitehead. Less than 24-hours later, Whitehead was clear of all and any charges.More >>
Monday, NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. The Dallas Cowboys learned of the warrant, and released Whitehead. Less than 24-hours later, Whitehead was clear of all and any charges.More >>