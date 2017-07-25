Lucky Whitehead cleared, police search for man who used his identity

The Dallas Cowboys stand by their decision to clear Whitehead from its rosters, citing other off field problems.

The gas station where the original suspect was arrested is located in Woodbridge, Virginia. (Source: Google)

The case of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead took an unexpected turn.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest in his home state of Virginia, police are now retracting the warrant because it wasn't actually meant for him.

It turns out, the original suspect used Whitehead's name when arrested, but was not actually Whitehead.

On June 22, police arrested a man for petit larceny at a gas station in Woodbridge, Virginia. The man there did not have an ID and said his name was Rodney Whitehead, which is Lucky Whitehead's legal name.

Police say the man cited Whitehead's address and his social security number, and when police looked up Whitehead's photo in Virginia's DMV database, they compared it to the suspect and believe it to actually be Whitehead.

The real Rodney Whitehead did not know about this until an arrest warrant was issued for him when the original suspect failed to show up for court.

KLTV 7 reached out to Prince William County Police in Virginia, the original arresting agency, and they said the original suspect was released on site because of the minor nature of the crime. This meant police never obtained a mugshot for the man.

The change in the case, however, isn't changing the Dallas Cowboy's decision to remove Whitehead from the roster. Team management stood by their decision to let Whitehead go, citing several other problems the team had with the player.

Police in Virginia say they're looking for the mystery man who used Whitehead's information. If and when the suspect is found, it's unclear whether he will face new charges related to identity theft.

