Bumper covered with bees captures attention in traffic

By Jamey Boyum, Multi-Media Journalist
That's a whole bunch of traveling bees.. Photo by Rainia Howerton KLTV. That's a whole bunch of traveling bees.. Photo by Rainia Howerton KLTV.
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

There was an unusual sighting in Longview Monday evening, and a KLTV employee managed to snap a shot of it at a stoplight on Highway 80.

Raina Howerton saw a mass of bees around the taillight of a car. She said she did a double take, then managed to snap two pictures before the car drove off. She tried to catch up, but the car "buzzed" away from her. 

She says she’d never seen a mass of bees on a car before. If you know who it is who had or has a bumper full of bees, send us an email at news@kltv.com or post a message on our Facebook page.

