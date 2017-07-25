Smith County Sheriffs on the lookout for suspicious activity, illegal immigrant smuggling

After the fatal immigrant smuggling bust this Sunday in San Antonio, KLTV spoke with local law enforcement to see how they keep an eye out for similar situations in the East Texas area.

“Officers are trained to look for any kind of suspicious activity regardless of the nature of the crime that may be involved,” said Sargent Darrell Coslin, Information Officer for the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

“Whether it’s human trafficking, drug smuggling, or any other crime that’s being committed, they’re taught to purposely look for things that are out of the ordinary, ” said Coslin.

Coslin described suspicious activity as a variety of things, including avoiding contact with officers or on the other hand, watching an officer closely, among other behaviors.

Coslin added that smuggling of illegal immigrants isn’t a problem in East Texas because of our distance from the Mexican border, however, if any illegal immigrants are found in Smith County they will be held here and then turned over to Immigration and Customs.

