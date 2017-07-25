14-year-old arrested in 2016 murder of Greenville man

According to Greenville officials, an arrest has been made in the 2016 murder of a 45-year-old man.

PIO Kathy Lucas with the City of Greenville says that on August 5, 2016, the man, identified as Kelly Dixon of Hunt County, was found inside a vehicle in a Murphy USA parking lot on Wesley Street. Officers said Dixon had a single gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Hunt County Regional Medical Center, where he died.



Lucas says that at the time of the 911 call about the shooting, it was believed that this was an accidental shooting. However, upon further investigation by Greenville Police Department, probable cause was established to obtain a Directive to Apprehend for Murder, which is a juvenile arrest warrant.



On Tuesday, a 14-year-old male met with detectives at the police station, and was taken into custody. He was transferred into the custody of juvenile authorities. No further information is available at this time.



