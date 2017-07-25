VIDEO: East Texas Balloon Race balloon glow

One of the most popular events in the Great Texas Balloon Race nearly had to be called something else.

Founder Bill Bussey came up with the idea for the balloon glow at the Longview Mall in 1980 after a woman asked him when the other balloons were flying back.

He said they weren’t, but when pilots came back to refuel he asked a few to set their balloons up. It was dark when it happened and the balloon glow was born.

A few years later when the Albuquerque race asked for his help with a glow for their balloon race, they trademarked the name Balloon Glow.

“So I get this legal letter from their attorney saying cease and desist. You can no longer use the term, 'Balloon Glow'. I said I made it up. I invented the thing, and they said okay, we’re going to let you, but nobody else,” Bussey said.

Bussey added that although at first other balloon events tried to comply by coming up with other names like night glow or Balloon-a-Rama, the people kept calling the event a balloon glow so Albuquerque stopped sending cease and desist requests.

The final balloon glow will take place Saturday night, weather permitting, at around 8:50 p.m.

