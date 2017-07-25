Smith County woman returns to court after cleaning public nuisance yard

A Smith County woman was back in court Tuesday after her yard was deemed a public nuisance.



She and her son were first subpoenaed to the Smith County Commissioner's Court on July 11 due to the state of their yard. The court gave them two weeks to make improvements to the property.

The grass is mowed, the trees trimmed and a car has been removed from Krista Garrett's yard.



"Everything has been taken care of as prescribed by the court," said Environmental Deputy Mike Burton



Two weeks ago, Garrett appeared before the Smith County Commissioner's Court because her property was deemed a public nuisance by the Smith County Environmental Crimes Unit.



Tuesday, she and her son appeared in court again and received a new instruction from the court.



“Just want to encourage you to keep it in good repair if you wood please you all have done a good job making a lot of progress,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr.



Garrett said because of health issues her yard was over grown for about a year but she did what should could as her health improved.



“I had this little limb whopper that I'm trying to get down to the base of all these weeds and chop them down well after about an hour of bending over you're hurting," Garrett said.



The most noticeable changes to the landscape are the height of the grass and the trees around the home.



"That's another part where I cleaned out you can see where I trampled it down. That's the front of the house all the weeds that were on top of the house were off the yards been mowed," Garrett said.



Garrett said she and her son did what they could but hired help to make sure the changes were finished before they appeared in court.



Garrett did not receive a ticket or a fine from Smith County. Officials said they were just looking for voluntary compliance.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved