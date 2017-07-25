Camp Coverage: Dallas doesn't regret cutting Lucky Whitehead despite wide receiver being cleared by police

Monday, NFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead's life was turned up-side down. Whitehead learned of a warrant out for his arrest in Virginia. The Dallas Cowboys learned of the warrant, and released Whitehead.

Less than 24-hours later, Whitehead was clear of all and any charges after Prince William County Police realized the man they arrested for petty larceny was not Whitehead. It was a complete case of mistaken identity by the police, and identity theft by the individual who was actually arrested on June 22nd.

In Tuesday's press conference Jason Garrett gave reporters a textbook answer to the multiple questions asked about Whitehead.

"Yesterday we made a decision we deemed to be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We are standing by that decision and we are going to move on.," said Jason Garrett, Cowboys head coach. Garrett also went on to add,"I think the best thing for Lucky is to have a clean slate, and he will have a new opportunity somewhere else. Again it's in the best interest of our football team."

"It doesn't make me question what this team is about. The team makes the decisions for the team. Lucky is a great dude, I love him to death, I just hope his reputation is not tarnished over something so stupid," said Tyrone Crawford, Dallas Cowboys defensive end.

"I think that our football team, the focus and approach doesn't change. You got to be able to address it, have tough conversations and then move forward," said Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys tight end.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.