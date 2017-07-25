Engine failure foils motorcyclists getaway, bag of drugs recovered

A man is in jail after he attempted to flee from police on a motorcycle and was detained with drugs.

On July 24, around 10:56 pm while on patrol, Deputy Westin Fannin observed a motorcycle being operated on the roadway that did not have any registration and failed to signal its intent to turn from New Boston Road onto Maple Street.

He activated his emergency lights to stop this motorcycle. Instead of yielding, the driver of the motorcycle accelerated. The driver of this motorcycle continued to attempt to elude Deputy Fannin until he ran over a curb in the 2300 Block of County Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas.

At this point, the motorcycle’s engine died and the driver was unable to get it to restart. The driver was detained and identified at Rodney Derwin Jackson.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Officer William Daugherty arrived at this location to assist Deputy Fannin and took Rodney Jackson into custody.

During a subsequent search of Jackson’s bag, Deputy Fannin and Officer Daugherty located three baggies containing methamphetamine, 13 electronic devices, and a cordless drill.

Officer Daugherty transported Rodney Jackson to the Miller County Jail where he was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance Schedule 2 and Fleeing by Vehicle.

Jackson remains in the Miller County Jail.

