Tyler police arrest suspect in recent shootings

Tyler police say a suspect in two recent shootings is in custody.

Tuesday, investigators arrested Kadareawn Lee Mosley, 19, of Tyler.

Police say that at 2 a.m. on July 8, Mosley was involved in a narcotics deal at Fun Forest Park where multiple shots were fired. Police located one of the suspects a short time later and he was arrested.

A few days later, at 3:04 a.m. on July 20, police investigated a shooting in the 3900 block of McDonald Road. The suspect fired five rounds through a window of a residence, injuring a 13-year-old boy was struck. Police believe the teenager was not a target in the shooting.

Investigators later determined that Mosley was the shooter and was acting in retaliation for the shooting at Fun Forest Park.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Mosley is also suspected of shooting another person in the back. That shooting occurred at 12:29 a.m. July 21 on Nutbush Avenue. Police say the shooting was related to money and narcotics.

Monday, police obtained two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mosley was arrested Tuesday at his residence by law enforcement officers with the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

He was booked into the Smith County Jail. His bond has been set at $500,000.

