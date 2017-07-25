Trial date set for former law enforcement officer, wife charged with child sexual assault

A Whitehouse couple arrested on the run in Louisiana is scheduled to be in court in fall.

Former law enforcement officer Johnny Floyd Crocker and his wife, Angela Crocker, are scheduled to be in court for a jury trial on Oct. 2 in Tyler’s 114th District Court.

Johnny Crocker, a registered sex offender since 2006, is facing four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Angela Crocker is charged with indecency with a child sexual contact as well as two counts of aggravated sexual assault of the child.

Crocker and his wife, both of Whitehouse, were arrested in Louisiana in February after spending several days on the run from law enforcement. The couple was considered armed and dangerous during the search due to statements allegedly made suggesting they would not be taken alive, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

