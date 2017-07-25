WATCH: President, Lebanon PM hold joint conference

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon are holding a joint press conference.
The president and prime minister responded to inquiries during a question and answer portion of the conference.
Mobile users click here to watch.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
A Whitehouse couple arrested on the run in Louisiana is scheduled to be in court in fall.More >>
A Whitehouse couple arrested on the run in Louisiana is scheduled to be in court in fall.More >>
Smith County officials are looking into an attempted theft that occurred at a job site, where thieves attempted to steal several pieces of machinery.More >>
Smith County officials are looking into an attempted theft that occurred at a job site, where thieves attempted to steal several pieces of machinery.More >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing at a Longview clothing store.More >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing at a Longview clothing store.More >>
After being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon, charges in Virginia were dropped against Lucky Whitehead.More >>
After being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon, charges in Virginia were dropped against Lucky Whitehead.More >>