Thieves attempt to steal asphalt paving machine, officials investigating

Smith County officials are looking into an attempted theft that occurred at a county job site, where thieves attempted to steal several pieces of machinery.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the attempted theft occurred at County Road 498 and Darrin Blvd. in Smith County. The crime was reportedly committed between July 15 and July 17.

Workers returned on Monday, July 17 and noticed somebody had attempted to steal an asphalt pavement machine, a steel water tank, and a skid loader.

There was approximately $1,000 worth of damage done to the steel water tank and $5,000 worth of damage to the asphalt pavement machine.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office was able to collect fingerprints from the scene. The investigation remains open. Officials are actively looking for the person responsible.

