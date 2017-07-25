Longview PD investigating after woman caught stealing in surveillance video

The Longview Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing at a Longview clothing store.

According to store surveillance video shared with Longview PD, the incident took place on Saturday around 3:00 p.m. at Hurwitz of Longview located at 2002 Judson Road.

In the video, a woman can be seen coming in through the back room of the store, opening one of the desk cabinets and walking away with what appears to be a wallet.

The victim said the woman has made several charges on her cards.

Longview PD is investigating this case. If you have any information pertaining to this case, please call Detective Gabe Downs at (903)237-1168 or the Longview Police Department at (903)237-1199.

