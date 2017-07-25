Charges dropped against Lucky Whitehead, victim of mistaken identity

After being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon, charges in Virginia were dropped against Lucky Whitehead.

The NFL wide receiver was the victim of mistaken identity, according to police.

The statement, expressing regret, from Prince William County Police Sergeant Jonathan L. Perok on the situation surrounding Lucky Whitehead pic.twitter.com/FJcRSGilSZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2017

The individual who was actually arrested and charged gave information matching Rodney Darnell Whitehead Jr., which led to the police mistaking the identity.

There is an active warrant out for the man involved in this incident, and authorities are still attempting to identify him.

No comment from the Cowboys on if Lucky will be reinstated.

