Charges dropped against Lucky Whitehead, victim of mistaken identity

Smith County officials are looking into an attempted theft that occurred at a job site, where thieves attempted to steal several pieces of machinery.More >>
Smith County officials are looking into an attempted theft that occurred at a job site, where thieves attempted to steal several pieces of machinery.More >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing at a Longview clothing store.More >>
The Longview Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing at a Longview clothing store.More >>
After being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon, charges in Virginia were dropped against Lucky Whitehead.More >>
After being cut by the Dallas Cowboys Monday afternoon, charges in Virginia were dropped against Lucky Whitehead.More >>
The Lindale Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person suspected of several vehicle burglaries.More >>
The Lindale Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person suspected of several vehicle burglaries.More >>