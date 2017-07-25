Lindale PD searching for suspect in vehicle burglaries - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale PD searching for suspect in vehicle burglaries

By Leslie Reyna, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
Suspect (Source: Lindale PD) Suspect (Source: Lindale PD)
Suspect (Source: Lindale PD) Suspect (Source: Lindale PD)
Suspect (Source: Lindale PD) Suspect (Source: Lindale PD)
Suspect vehicle (Source: Lindale PD) Suspect vehicle (Source: Lindale PD)
Suspect vehicle (Source: Lindale PD) Suspect vehicle (Source: Lindale PD)
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

The Lindale Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person suspected of several vehicle burglaries. 

According to Lindale PD, a few nights ago their agency took reports of vehicle burglaries at the Hampton Inn. 

Hampton Inn provided police with surveillance video where a subject is seen holding items that a victim identified as stolen from his vehicle. 

Police said they believe the suspect is working alone and driving a silver or light colored Ford Taurus or similar vehicle. 

Police described the suspect as a white male, with an earring on his left ear, wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans. 

If you recognize this individual, please contact Sergeant Mike Lazarine with the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313 or mikel@lindaletx.gov. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly