Lindale PD searching for suspect in vehicle burglaries

The Lindale Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person suspected of several vehicle burglaries.

According to Lindale PD, a few nights ago their agency took reports of vehicle burglaries at the Hampton Inn.

Hampton Inn provided police with surveillance video where a subject is seen holding items that a victim identified as stolen from his vehicle.

Police said they believe the suspect is working alone and driving a silver or light colored Ford Taurus or similar vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a white male, with an earring on his left ear, wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans.

If you recognize this individual, please contact Sergeant Mike Lazarine with the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313 or mikel@lindaletx.gov.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.