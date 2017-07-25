Marshall man accused of assaulting a disabled man has surrendered to authorities

A Marshall man, wanted for allegedly assaulting a disabled man, has surrendered to authorities.

According to Marshall Police, Dillon Burr, 22, surrendered to Harrison County deputies Monday morning.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burr after he allegedly assaulted a man outside the Chevron station in the 1100 block of East End Boulevard North on June 25. The victim told police he had been struck repeatedly and knocked to the ground by Burr.

Surveillance video from the business corroborated the victim’s account of what happened.

Burr is being held in the Harrison County Jail and is charged with Injury to the Disabled, which is a felony, and Violation of Probation.

His bond is set at $75,000 for Injury to the Disabled and $50,000 for Violation of Probation.

