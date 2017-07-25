Motorcyclist killed in fatal wreck near Ben Wheeler

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck this morning on Highway 64, after his bike collided with a pickup.

The wreck occurred at FM 773 near Ben Wheeler around 7:15 a.m.

According to DPS, the pickup was heading North on FM 773. The driver stopped at a stop sign and then started to cross Highway 64. The driver of the truck told DPS he did not see the motorcyclist coming and the two collided.

DPS says the motorcyclist was wearing all of his protective gear, even a fluorescent vest.

Next of kin has been notified, according to officials.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.