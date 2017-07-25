DPS releases identity of motorcyclist killed in morning wreck

DPS has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a wreck this morning on Highway 64.

James Kinnaird, 51, of Chandler, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup at FM 773 near Ben Wheeler, around 7:15 a.m.

DPS has released a preliminary crash investigation report. The report revealed that a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Stacy Burkett, 48, of Ben Wheeler, was traveling north on FM-773. After stopping at the intersection of SH-64 Burkett proceeded into the roadway. Burkett failed to yield the right of way to a westbound 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Kinnaird. Kinnaird was ejected from the motorcycle.

DPS says Kinnaird was wearing all of his protective gear, even a fluorescent vest.

Kinnaird was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Pan Harvath. His body was taken to Hilliard's Funeral Home in Van.

The crash remains under investigation.

