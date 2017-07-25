Tyler man charged with aggravated robbery after pulling gun on driver, stealing victim's car

A Tyler man is in the Smith County Jail this morning and charged with aggravated robbery after pulling a gun on a driver and stealing a vehicle.

Jarode Detwin Wilson, 30, was arrested just before 1 a.m. this morning.

According to Tyler Police, officers received a call from a victim stating that they were giving Wilson a ride when Wilson pulled out a gun and held it in his lap. The victim stated that they pulled over, out of fear, and got out of the vehicle. Wilson then took off in the victim's vehicle.

Police were able to locate Wilson and the vehicle a short time later. He was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated robbery.

Wilson is currently in the Smith County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.