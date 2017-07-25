Tuesday's Weather: Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Starting out with clouds, but skies will become partly cloudy by afternoon.



Warm and humid again today with afternoon high temperatures back in the lower to mid 90s. Chances for rain today are at 10% or less as drier air is moving in to the region. Mostly clear skies this evening with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 70s.



Mostly sunny Wednesday and becoming hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s for the middle of the week and rising into the upper 90s by the end of the work week.



Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with light southwesterly winds and hot, humid conditions.



A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast for late Friday into Saturday with a very weak cold front that will move into East Texas. Don't expect a big cool down, but we will at least see temperatures drop from the upper 90s to the lower 90s this weekend.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.