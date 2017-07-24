Summer pasta by Mama Steph

My summer pasta, or as it's known in Italian, pasta alla checca, is so simple to make, and it's at its best when fresh local tomatoes are available.



Summer pasta

1 pound angel hair pasta

5 or 6 medium sized tomatoes, chopped



handful of fresh basil leaves



four cloves fresh garlic, minced



3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided



1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)



1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese



Method:

First, prepare the "sauce." Dice the tomatoes, and chop the basil and garlic. Place in a medium mixing bowl, then drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add pepper flakes, if using. Cover and leave at room temperature for an hour or two for flavors to develop.



Then, when you're ready to eat, cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain. Place in serving bowl and toss with the sauce, then sprinkle all with the Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!