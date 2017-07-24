Camp Coverage: Dallas Cowboys say back to back NFC East titles is possible

Off the field issues, injuries, and free agency have all played a part in the Dallas Cowboys not being able to string together successful

seasons in recent years.

Dallas held its first practice of training camp this afternoon in Oxnard, and amid all the distractions the team is still hoping to build upon last year's 13 win campaign.

"I definitely sense excitement in the locker room, with the coaches, in the team meeting, just around everybody that has part in this organization that's here,"said Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback.

"The biggest thing that we have to do, and I mentioned it earlier, the best thing we did last year is maintained a focus as an organization. We locked in on each day what we needed to do to get better. Handle the success, handle the adversity, and keep going forward," said Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach.

You have to go back all the way to 1995 and 1996 to find the last time the Cowboys put together consecutive double digit win seasons and claimed back to back NFC East titles.

At the same time, Dallas hasn't made the playoffs two years in row since 2006 and 2007. These guys know the stats and are eager to buck the trend.

"Not only am I happy, this team is happy. We just trying to do it. I can't tell you what's going to happen from here on out, but I can tell you that we are going to work hard and train hard each and every day. We love each other, we want to see each other succeed. We just going to keep pushing to get better. That's the only thing that I can tell you," said Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver.

"I know within this organization we have high expectations as a team. So I don't think me or any of these guys listen to anything outside of our locker-roon. We know what we have to do, we know what it's going to take, and what we expect from each other," said Prescott.

"It's hard to go back and win games, again try and compete for a division title. Our team understands that and I'm motivated by that. I like our approach you know, we understand that in a year we went from 4-12 to 13-3. We can be right back there in a hurry," said Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys tight end.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.