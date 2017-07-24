Money woes for law enforcement

When the DPS announced it was going to start charging fees for evidence testing to make up for a budget shortfall, it signaled a major change for the many municipalities that depend on it to fight crime. Tonight at 10, Doug Murray has a new report on how East Texas law enforcement agencies are adjusting so they can try to keep you safe, while not blowing their budgets.
Sports Director Justin Woodard is in Oxnard, California with the Dallas Cowboys. Tonight at 10, he's joining us with a live report from the first, official, day of camp.
Taylor Hemness will have a new Crimefighters report. You know what that means. It's another chance for you to see if you know anything about the people going up on the wanted board.
Harrison County is seeking public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old.More >>
His funeral is set for Friday. Here are the details.More >>
A fallen stadium light at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville is shedding light on a potential danger at stadiums and facilities around the country.More >>
