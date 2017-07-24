Camp Coverage: Cowboys confident with Dak Prescott leading their team

For the first time since 2003, quarterback Tony Romo is not at training camp with the Cowboys.

But oddly, it doesn't feel all that weird. You can credit Dak Prescott for that because the 4th round pick had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.

"I am a lot more confident then I thought I ever would be this time last year and beyond not having Romo. That has everything to do with the year Dak had and more importantly the way that Dak is approaching this year," said Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner.



It's crazy to think that this time last year in Oxnard, Prescott received third team reps. But after injuries to Kellen Moore and Romo, Prescott suddenly became the starter.

"It was just about stepping up. It was an opportunity that happened and all I could think about that moment was taking advantage of it," said Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

"He just was posed, composed, focused on each and everyday and trying to get better. He has maintained that this off season and leading into training camp," said Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach.

After a record setting rookie campaign in 2016 and leading Dallas to a 13-3 record, the outside expectations for Prescott this season are through the roof. The pro bowler and offensive rookie of the year however, sets his own bar at a high level.

"I put higher expectation for myself then anyone can. If I miss a pass, or I miss a protection, or if I make a mistake I'm hard on myself. Harder then any coach or any players going to be on me, and they realize that. It's just about everyone working together and with each other right now," said Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback. "You got to think I'm only one year in there is so much that I can get better at."

