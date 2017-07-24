Fallen East Texas firefighter remembered

His funeral is set for Friday. Here are the details.More >>
A fallen stadium light at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville is shedding light on a potential danger at stadiums and facilities around the country.More >>
“This is something that the citizens of East Texas take ownership in; 'we' have a balloon race, it’s not 'they' have a balloon race,” Bussey pointed out.More >>
The Lake Palestine East Volunteer Fire Department says 19-year-old Zane Simons was swimming with friends on Friday, when he had a seizure and drowned.More >>
