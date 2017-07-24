Great Texas Balloon Race founder on race's impact

Pilot Bill Bussey gives the low down on the high ups. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

It’s been going on for four decades, and it’s taking off again this week: The Great Texas Balloon Race.

According to Great Texas Balloon Race founder Bill Bussey, the race has grown over the years.

“It's given an impact to the city of around $3 million each year,” Bussey said.

The race has ballooned over forty years since its inception, and residents have grown accustomed to it.

“This is something that the citizens of East Texas take ownership in; 'we' have a balloon race, it’s not 'they' have a balloon race,” Bussey pointed out.

Bussey and the board like that. Thousands attend the race, and a study a found that:

“Seventy-two percent come from outside of Longview,” Bussey explained.

Bussey says some plan vacations around the race, and they have to stay somewhere. He says RV parks fill up.

“And of course we have the direct affect of hotels and food, gasoline, et cetera, you know,” Bussey said.

But he says it’s not set up to generate money for the board of directors.

“No one gets paid anything. It’s strictly volunteer,” Bussey stated.

They depend on support of the citizens to stay afloat.

“They want free access; we have terrible expenses. You don’t get Travis Tritt for nothing,” Bussey said.

In fact, Bussey says he pays for his parents' way in.

“If I can buy my parents tickets, then I can ask my friends to step up to the plate. You know, support something,” Bussey said.

In the beginning there were only a few balloons, but not anymore.

“We have a pretty big deal, you know, so that’s what we like, is for folks to take ownership in it,” Bussey added.

And though it might seem obvious to say it, he hopes the sky’s the limit for the Great Texas Balloon Race.

