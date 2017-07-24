One taken to hospital after wreck involving 18-wheeler

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car backed up traffic for nearly 20 minutes Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred just before 5 p.m. on the overpass above I-20 on Highway 259.

According to officials, the 18-wheeler was attempting to make a U-turn in the middle of the overpass. The Kia reportedly ran into the truck.

The driver of the KIA was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was issued a ticket for improper turn. He was not injured. The 18-wheeler was a fuel tanker, but it was empty.

KLTV has a crew on scene and is reporting that the roadway is now clear.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.