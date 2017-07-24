Kilgore police searching for missing man with medical condition

Kilgore police are searching for a man reported as missing who is suffering from a medical condition.

The department posted a message to social media on Monday afternoon, asking for people with information on the whereabouts of Robyn Allmond, 50 to call the police department.

Allmond is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs about 130 to 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue Levi jeans and a white sneaker. He is known to wear a silver chain with a matching bracelet, as well as a white smart watch.

KPD said it has been reported that Allmond is currently suffering from a medical condition "that may alter his ability to remember his surroundings and return to the location where he is currently living."

To provide information on his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

"... his family and KPD are concerned for his well being. Thank you for your attention in this matter," the department said.

