Effective Monday: Excel ER Tyler Closed

Effective Monday, July 24, Excel ER, a free-standing emergency room located at 6718 South Broadway in Tyler, has suspended all operations. The doors closed officially at 7 a.m. this morning.

A statement from the company read that the closure was due to increased competition, a decline in patients, and decreasing reimbursement from insurance carriers.



Excel ER is one of many free standing emergency rooms across the state that had to close their doors due to a lack of insurance coverage for their services.

Operations at the Excel ER locations in Longview, Nacogdoches, and Texarkana will continue, according to the company.

