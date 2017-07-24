Traffic alert: FM 1247 in S. Cherokee County is closed - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Traffic alert: FM 1247 in S. Cherokee County is closed

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

TXDOT says FM 1247 in S. Cherokee County is currently closed.

The road closure will remain in effect until further notice due to flooding from rain Sunday and Monday.

Visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for updated road conditions and closures.

