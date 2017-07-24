Sports WebXtra: Fox Sports picks East Texas match-up for high school show kickoff

Fox Sports Southwest will kick off it's first ever Texas Football Days show on August 28th. They will also televise two entire high school football match-ups on September 1st.

It's been rumored that Lufkin vs Longview had a chance at one of the two air time spots, because of the history behind the rivalry which is what FSSW hopes to highlight with this new show.

Unfortunately these East Texas showdown did not make the cut. Instead FSSW has chosen to air 3A Shallowater vs. Idalou at Reddell Stadium at 6:00 p.m., followed by the 6A contest between Lake Travis and Converse Judson at D.W. Rutledge Stadium at 8:30 p.m.

But there is some good news. There will also be "live look-ins" at other games in between halftime and timeouts. The Gilmer Buckeyes opening game against Texarkana Liberty Eylau will be one of 10 other games covered throughout the night.

For a full list of every team to be covered by FSSW Click Here.

