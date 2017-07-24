Great Texas Balloon Race

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car backed up traffic for nearly 20 minutes Monday afternoon.More >>
Kilgore police are searching for a man reported as missing who is suffering from a medical condition.More >>
Effective Monday, July 24, Excel ER, a free-standing emergency room located at 6718 South Broadway in Tyler, has suspended all operations. The doors closed officially at 7 a.m. this morning.More >>
Dozens of college students from around the country are spending their summer working in East Texas. It's not an ordinary summer job -- they're trying to lead kids closer to God.More >>
Wiley College: The 16th President and CEO of Wiley College, Dr. Haywood L. Strickland, has announced his plan to retire in June 2018.More >>
