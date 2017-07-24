It’s nearly time to get up way too early and stare at the sky. Yes, the fortieth annual Great Texas Balloon Race is nearly upon us.

It starts this Friday with a flight over Longview, so some residents may only have to look out their window, but I wouldn’t count on that. The pilot’s targets won’t be announced until early Friday morning so flight patterns will depend on that and the wind, but there will be balloons in the air, weather permitting. Saturday and Sunday over 50 pilots will guide their balloons to the East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County, with balloon glows Friday and Saturday night.

