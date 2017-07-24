Cowboys release Lucky Whitehead from team

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead has been released from the team.

Cowboys beat reporter Nick Eatman tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

Lucky Whitehead has been released — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) July 24, 2017

Earlier in the day, news broke that Whitehead had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court.

Accused of shoplifting in Virginia, according to police records, Whitehead was arrested and charged with misdemeanor petty larceny back in June. The incident took place on June 22, when a convenience store employee accused Whitehead of shoplifting less than $200 worth of merchandise.

Whitehead failed to show up for his scheduled arraignment on July 6 and a warrant was issued for his arrest, per Prince William County General Court records. He has another court hearing scheduled for August 10.

A Cowboys spokesman said the team has no comment on the matter. However, multiple reporters in Oxnard have received comments from Whitehead himself, stating he had no idea a warrant had been issued.

Whitehead said he didn't know about warrant and he didn't know this was going on. — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) July 24, 2017

