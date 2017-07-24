Sheriff: Missing Longview teen located in Illinois

Harrison County says a missing 15-year-old has been found safe.

According to authorities, Stephanie Ree Grace was reported missing July 18, 2017, after she was last seen at her Longview residence on Highway 80. Authorities say Grace was believed to be with an adult family friend named Brittany Badget. The sheriff's office now says she has been found in Illinois, and is in the custody of her grandfather.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.